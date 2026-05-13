Andy Cohen Sets Record Straight on ‘Fakery’ After Lisa Kudrow Called Out ‘RHOBH’ Moment

Credit: Bravo

Andy Cohen is clearing the air on a rumored feud with Lisa Kudrow after her appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week.

The Comeback actress was a guest on Monday night’s (May 11) episode, and she called out the fakery of the van scene in Italy with Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards.

If you recall, on the latest season of the reality show, Dorit, Erika and Kyle stayed behind while the other ladies went back to their villa, while Erika tried to mediate between her two friends.

However, it took a turn when Dorit decided she no longer wanted to take part in the conversation and left, taking a sprinter van and leaving Kyle and Erika with no ride home.

Since the episode aired, many fans have taken a second look at the scene, and noted how Kyle and Erika didn’t seem so stranded, as there was another van there, which lead to fans saying it was all a ruse and a set up for the show. This, is something Lisa Kudrow pointed out.

But, Andy Cohen has another take, and reveals that Kyle and Erika walking around waiting for a ride was real, and they were kind of stranded, per say.

“Well, so basically it was when Dorit, Erika and Kyle were in that little town and they had that huge fight and Dorit said, ‘Screw you,’ and got in the Mercedes van and left and what Lisa was pointing out was there was another Mercedes van there, so they weren’t stranded, so I reached out to the showrunner to say like, ‘What’s the deal?'” he said on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, on Wednesday morning (May 13).

“Because Erika and Kyle were very, I mean, I remember hearing from, from production, like, whoa, Dorit stranded them in town,” Andy continued. “The other car was the crew vehicle that was taking the crew somewhere else and took the crew somewhere else, so Kyle and Erika then called the house to ask for a ride back.”

“They called the house and that’s why the van that had just dropped off the crew then returned to get Erika and Kyle, so Erika and Kyle walking on the street waiting for the van, that was real, and they were standing there waiting for the van for some time,” Andy explained. “I don’t know how long the ride was, but the van had to go to the location and then back to get them, so this isn’t really a, it’s not even that interesting. I’m sorry to bore you guys, but that is what happened.”

If you missed it, several Bravo shows were just announced to be renewed this week, including quite a few Real Housewives shows.

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