‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Sets Premiere Date with News About ‘Unlocked,’ Too!

Credit: CBS

We finally have news about Big Brother season 28!

On Wednesday (May 13), CBS revealed that the new season will once again kick off in July. Specifically, the premiere episode will be 90-minutes long and will debut on July 8. Julie Chen Moonves will once again host the fan fave competition series.

Additionally, Big Brother: Unlocked will be back for the second year in a row.

The new season of Unlocked will feature “exclusive footage from inside the house, extended interviews, surprise guest appearances and behind-the-scenes access.” In addition, CBS has shared that for the first time, they’ll have a live audience for Unlocked and they’re promising “new segments and returning fan favorites.”

Big Brother: Unlocked will debut on July 10.

So far, we don’t know much else about BB28, and no information has been released about the house’s theme, any of the houseguests, or if there will be returning players this year.

Stay tuned!



Posted To:Big Brother CBS Julie Chen Moonves