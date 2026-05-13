‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 Gets Release Timeline Update: When It’ll Debut on Netflix

Credit: Netflix

A Bridgerton season five release date has not been fully confirmed, but we do have a release window!

Will Bridgerton season 5 debut in 2026 or 2027?

The newest season will drop on Netflix in 2027, according to Netflix.

A Netflix exec, Bela Bajaria, confirmed the hit period piece “will return next year with Season 5,” per Variety. They did not confirm if season five will be released in two parts.

Netflix’s Upfront presentation took place today, and the announcement was made as part of the event.

Here’s the logline for season 5: The fifth season of Bridgerton spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca (Hannah Dodd). Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.

There is a major cast exit happening ahead of the fifth season.

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