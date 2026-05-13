Bryan Cranston Teases Shocking Scene With Madonna in ‘The Studio’ Season 2

Credit: Getty

Bryan Cranston is teasing Madonna‘s appearance on The Studio Season 2.

The 70-year-old Breaking Bad actor recently spoke out in an interview, addressing the Queen of Pop’s upcoming appearance in the second season of the hit Apple TV series.

“In this next season of The Studio, I do something in front of Madonna,” he teased to Access Hollywood.

“In a truth or dare test, and it’s a dare. And I do something that will either raise my street cred very high or destroy my career. It’s one of the two,” he went on to say.

“But I guarantee you, you will utter to yourselves, ‘Oh my God!’”

“You will be watching this like this,” he said, putting his hands up in a feigned shock expression.

“And you will not believe [it].”

Bryan plays Griffin Mill, CEO of Continental Studios, in the series.

“She is an extraordinary person. I mean, she’s Madonna,” Bryan said of working with her.

“She’s one of the most famous people in all the world. And we were in Venice, Italy, shooting two episodes over there. And it was almost like a pinch-me time. You’re going, ‘Look at where we are with Madonna!’ She works very hard. Her work ethic is incredible. And she was funny and she contributed and she was a good sport.”

“We were there until 3, 4, 5 in the morning sometimes and she was right there with us. So I got nothing but great things to say about her,” he added.

If you didn’t know, Madonna was in Venice back in March filming scenes for the hit show, created by Seth Rogen. See more photos on set!

This will mark Madonna‘s first real TV role in over 20 years since an appearance on Will & Grace in 2003, as well as a few cameos on Saturday Night Live since.

Madonna was missing from The Party, her ultra-private Oscars after-party she co-hosts with longtime manager Guy Oseary. Pictures quickly surfaced of her arriving in Italy the next day, and then hours later, she was seen on the set of the upcoming second season. A day later, she was seen stepping out again in the city and shared a photo of herself reading over a script with a “Madonna” watermark.

The Studio follows a legacy Hollywood movie studio striving to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and business to live together. It broke the record for most wins by a comedy in a single season at the Emmys this year.

Several other celebrities were spotted filming scenes for the second season of the Emmy-winning series, including Ike Barinholtz.

Madonna also has a major album set to drop this year, and she’s premiering a visual along with it at Tribeca Film Festival!

Posted To:Bryan Cranston Madonna Television The Studio