Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Seen Having a Heated Exchange in Viral Footage After Mother’s Day Reunion

Credit: Getty

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs seemingly had an intense exchange of words in a video that is now going viral online.

The 33-year-old “WAP” superstar and the 32-year-old football player were filmed outside a coffee shop and gym on Wednesday (May 13) in Burtonsville, Maryland.

In the footage and photos shared by TMZ, Cardi could be seen seemingly yelling at Stefon as he sat against his car with his arms crossed. At one point, a man comes up and puts a hand on her to possibly try and calm her down.

“That bitch is messy,” Cardi reportedly said at one point, via the outlet’s source, who added that the apparent argument went on for “at least 10 minutes,” and that their security turned away fans looking to get an autograph from Cardi.

Just a few days before, Cardi appeared at the Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day event in support of Stefon, where they appeared affectionate with each other.

The reconciliation rumors first started in early April when the pair were spotted at one of her concert after-parties in Washington D.C.

These moments are the first time they’ve been seen publicly together in a while. Back in February, Cardi said she wasn’t “f–king with” her “baby daddy” while performing in Los Angeles.

They had their first child together in November 2025.





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