Children’s Book Author Kouri Richins Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Her Husband

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Utah woman Kouri Richins has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering her husband.

Kouri, who wrote and self-published a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death in 2022, faced 25 years to life in prison or life without parole. She received the latter and is not being given the option for parole.

ABC News reports that Kouri was “found guilty of aggravated murder, with prosecutors saying she spiked his drink with a lethal dose of fentanyl that she purchased illicitly.” Her husband, Eric Richins, was found dead in bed in March 2022 with a lethal dosage of fentanyl found in his blood.

Kouri Richins was found guilty on multiple charges

In addition to that charge, Kouri was also found guilty of attempted aggravated murder. Prosecutors say that she laced a sandwich with fentanyl and served it to her husband just two weeks earlier on Valentine’s Day. That attempt to kill him failed.

Kouri was also found guilty of insurance fraud as it was found that she forged her husband’s signature to take out a $100,000 insurance policy on his life and then submitted a claim after his death.

Kouri Richins sent a message to her kids while in court

The mother-of-three did not testify during the trial, but she gave a 40-minute speech to address the court during her sentencing. She sent a public message to her “sweet baby boys” as she has not been able to talk to them for the past two years.

Kouri still maintains her innocence and plans on appealing her conviction.

“I will not be blamed for something I did not do,” she said. “I need you boys to know the truth, and because of that, I will never quit the truth and coming home to you.”

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