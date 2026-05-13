Chris Appleton Goes Shirtless Filming ‘Baywatch’ Revival After Manifesting Role Online

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Appleton is ready to get into action on the set of Baywatch, and he seems to have manifested the role!

The 42-year-old celebrity hairstylist, who worked with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez to Dua Lipa, was seen getting shirtless while filming scenes for the upcoming revival of the long-running hit series on Wednesday (May 13) in Los Angeles.

Chris was photographed showing off his chiseled physique on the set in a pair of jeans and Calvin Klein underwear, holding what appears to be a script that he read through in between takes.

It’s not yet clear what his role will be in the series.

Back in mid-March, Chris shared photos of himself looking buff in his Speedo at the beach, writing: “This is my Baywatch audition @baywatchtv.”

In the comment section, the show’s executive producer Joseph McGinty Nichol replied: “You’re hired.”

It seems like his social media audition paid off, because he’s now at work on the set!

Here’s a synopsis, via Variety:

“The wild child Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) we all loved from the original series is now a Baywatch captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad. OG heartthrob Cody Madison now runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives. He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save.”

The series is set to debut during the 2026-2027 season on Fox, following a 12-episode order back in September 2025. Here’s the full cast for the show!

See all of the photos of Chris Appleton filming Baywatch…

He showed off his ripped abs earlier this year at the beach with 21-year-old daughter Kitty-Blu.

If you didn’t know, Chris shares Kitty-Blu and son Billy, 23, with his former partner Kate Katon, whom he dated before coming out as gay when he was 26. In an interview, Chris looked back at telling Kate and their kids that he was gay.

Chris Appleton is also opening up about the most expensive haircut he’s ever given.

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