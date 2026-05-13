Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Viral ‘Pitchfork’ Review Calling His Album a ‘Piece of S–t’

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Chris Brown is seemingly responding to a negative review.

The 37-year-old “Run It!” entertainer shared a video to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (May 12) as Pitchfork‘s review of his new album, BROWN, makes the rounds on social media.

“This album is a real piece of s–t. Why even write about it? For years, traditional media has been tiptoeing around the popularity of Chris Brown, and in reality, that benefits nobody but him. The lack of critical engagement with his music has allowed him to contextualize his own redemption with statistics and sob stories,” the review reads, which gave the album a 1.3 out of 10 score.

The review also notes that it “isn’t romantic or funny or sexy or sultry or dancey or soulful or vulnerable or honest or creative or inspired whatsoever. It’s soulless, hit-chasing music with nothing going for it if you aren’t personally invested in the Chris Brown culture wars.”

Seemingly in response to the now-viral review, Chris shared his thoughts.

“Team Breezy. I know people want me to get on here and, you know, say some sad s–t, but f–k that. We kicking their s–t, goddammit. We ain’t letting up,” he began.

“I’mma keep my foot on their neck, and we ain’t stopping. You hear me? We doing this motherf–ker. Tour, more s–t to come. I’m not gonna tell you what’s more to come, but it’s coming at the end of the day,” he went on.

“I know exactly who my fans is, and I know exactly who hearing this album. If you’re not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my s–t. Go listen to motherf–king Zara Larsson or somebody. F–k me.”

If you didn’t know, the 28-year-old Swedish singer played a round of “Cheap Shots” with Cosmopolitan and answered a question about which artist would never be found on a Spotify playlist of hers.

“There’s so many artists I’ve blocked on Spotify,” Zara chuckled. “And all of them are like, abusers. You certainly wouldn’t find, like, a Chris Brown song.” Watch it here.

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