Chyler Leigh Splits From Husband Nathan West After Over 20 Years, Addresses Why They Broke Up

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The Way Home and Grey’s Anatomy star Chyler Leigh has revealed she split from her husband Nathan West.

While on the Books That Changed My Life podcast, she was asked about an event that caused her to finally ask for help.

The 44-year-old actress responded: “I think getting to a point where my relationship with my ex had reached a point where it was just time. It was time to let it go. Even after such a long time. We’d been together… it would be 26 years this year?”

She said they remained “amicable.”

“We’re doing all the things that we can, but [it] just hit a point where it was like, ‘Okay, what you want and what I want aren’t really lining up anymore, and I’d rather us be on good terms and us not harbor the resentment and the anger…” she continued.

She shared, “It’s not worth it, and when it becomes so abundantly apparent, and the kids are picking up on it, and like the whole family, it just shifts the mood and the dynamic of everything.”

Chyler continued, “It just hit a point where it was like, ‘Okay, what you want and what I want aren’t really lining up anymore.’ And I’d rather us be on good terms and us not harbor the resentment and the anger… all that stuff. It’s not worth it.”

She then said it was “so abundantly apparent” that they had differences.

“It just shifts the mood and the dynamic of everything. He went through a lot of trauma with his family. I went through a lot of trauma with my family. So we’re just perpetuating that cycle. And so it was like, ‘Okay, we have to make a choice,'” she added.

They got married in 2002 and have three kids together.

Chyler recently reacted to some tragic news.

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