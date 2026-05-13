David Jonsson Joins Cast of ‘Please,’ Alongside Connor Storrie & Gracie Abrams

Credit: Getty

David Jonsson is set to join the growing cast of the upcoming movie Please!



The 32-year-old Alien: Romulus star has just been announced to join the A24 film from writer/director Halina Reijn, according to Variety.

David will star alongside the just announced Connor Storrie and Tom Burke, as well as previously announced Gracie Abrams, who makes her film acting debut in the pic.

There are currently no plot details for the forthcoming movie, though it is said to be a period female drama, and continue in the edgy romance drama that Halina did with Babygirl.

While David has been acting professionally for several years, he became a breakout over the past couple years, even picking up the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2025.

Previously, he starred in the films Rye Lane, Alien: Romulus, Bonhoeffer, The Long Walk and Wasteman. He’s also been seen in the TV series Deep State, Industry, Murder Is Easy, The Road Trip and Too Much.

Also on his future slate, David will be in Colman Domingo‘s directorial debut Scandalous, where he’s set to play Sammy Davis Jr opposite Sydney Sweeney as Kim Novak. He’s also starring in Chaperones and and the lead role in Frank Ocean‘s untitled directorial debut.

Posted To:A24 Casting David Jonsson Movies Please