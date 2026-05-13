Diana Jenkins Responds After Internet Speculates She Was Mentioned in Hayden Panettiere Memoir Story

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Diana Jenkins is addressing the rumors.

The 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is speaking out amid Internet speculation that she is the one Hayden Patnettiere claims encouraged her to get into bed with a famous man years ago when she was just 18 years old.

During an appearance on Jay Shetty‘s podcast, Hayden spoke out about her new memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning and said a trusted older female friend took her into a room on a yacht and physically placed her in bed with an undressed, “very famous” man.

While she hasn’t named the older friend, the Internet began to speculate that it was about Diana, apparently due to her proximity to Hollywood parties during that time, and Hayden appearing in her 2008 photography book.

Her rep has since issued a statement to TMZ to shut down the speculation…

“Diana has had to deal with false online rumors before, and sadly this is just another example of that. So let me be 100% clear about this: It most certainly is not Diana, and anyone who claims it is her will be sued.”

The rep added that Diana previously sued individuals who made false allegations against her, and they’ve settled in her favor.

Hayden said that the person who brought her into the situation was someone she had deeply trusted, noting, “It was led by somebody that I had grown to trust and see as a protector and somebody who had my back.”

She went on to recall being escorted downstairs into a very small room, where she was placed into bed next to an “undressed” man.

“She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very famous,” Hayden continued, adding that the man appeared to behave “like this was just an average day for him.” Find out what else she said.

Her ex, Brian Hickerson, also spoke out about her abuse allegations in the book.

Diana Jenkins left RHOBH in 2023. Find out what she said about her exit at the time.

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