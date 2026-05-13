Exes Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Reunite for ‘American Horror Story’ Announcement: See the Photos

Credit: Disney/Pawel Kaminski

The cast of American Horror Story gathered at the Disney Upfront event on Tuesday (May 12) in New York City to reveal some exciting new casting news.

However, there was a reunion on stage that has some fans talking.

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts were seen standing next to one another as part of the announcement that Paul Anthony Kelly would be joining the franchise. If you don’t know, Emma and Evan started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2014. They split in 2015, but got back together and were linked until around 2019.

Paul emerged as a hooded figure on stage to surprise the crowd, as seen in these images.

They both have co-starred in various seasons of AHS and are important parts of the franchise. Sarah Paulson,Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, and Gabourey Sidibe were also on hand at the event.

Back on Halloween 2025, Ryan Murphy announced 10 all-star cast members who would be starring in the upcoming installment of AHS. The show has been on hiatus since early 2024.

Posted To:American Horror Story Angela Bassett Billie Lourd Emma Roberts Evan Peters Event Photos Gabourey Sidibe Paul Anthony Kelly Sarah Paulson