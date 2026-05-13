F1 Stars & Former Teammates Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz Attend Cannes Film Festival with L’Oreal

Credit: Getty

Charles Leclerc and wife Alexandra hit the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

The newlywed couple were seen attending the La Vie D’Une Femme screening on day two of the annual event.

Charles looked handsome in a Giorgio Armani tuxedo, while Alexandra stunned in a Paolo Sebastian dress and Messika jewelry.

The Formula 1 driver was in attendance with L’Oreal. He was recently announced as a brand ambassador for the personal care company. This also marks Charles and Alexandra‘s first Cannes appearance!

The day before, on Tuesday (May 12), Charles‘ fellow F1 driver and his former teammate Carlos Sainz was also spotted hitting the red carpet at Cannes.

He and girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson stepped out for the opening ceremony and La Vénus Electrique screening on the first day of the festival.

Carlos was in attendance with L’Oreal as well, as he is also an ambassador for them!

This is Carlos‘ second time at Cannes, following his first time last year, and it’s Rebecca‘s first time.

Carlos is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo with a Girard-Perregaux timepiece, while Rebecca is wearing an archival Giorgio Armani dress, Sergio Rossi shoes and Bvlgari jewelry.

Charles and Carlos are currently on a bit of a break from Formula 1 racing following the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month, which their respective partners also attended. Their next race will be the Canadian Grand Prix NEXT weekend, with the first practice session taking place on Friday, May 22nd, and the grand prix taking place on Sunday (May 24).

If you didn’t know, Charles is currently in third place in the Driver’s Championship, following just four grands prix, and two sprint races.

Check out more photos of the two couples attending the Cannes Film Festival in the gallery!

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Alexandra Saint Mleux Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Event Photos F1 formula 1 Rebecca Donaldson