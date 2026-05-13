‘Fast & the Furious’ Stars Reunite at Cannes, Bring Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow for 25th Anniversary Celebration

Credit: Getty Images

Some members of 2001’s The Fast and the Furious reunited at Cannes today!

The film’s original stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster posed for photos at a photo call for the film on Wednesday (May 13) during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. They also invited the late Paul Walker‘s daughter Meadow to celebrate with them. Producer Neal H. Moritz was also there.

Paul was one of the franchise’s original stars, but passed away in 2013 at the young age of 40.

Meadow had a brief appearance in 2023’s Fast X.

This year marks the film’s 25th anniversary, and there will be a special screening later today at the Grand Lumière Theatre.

We also recently learned that the F&F franchise is far from finished. There are four new projects in the works!

See more photos in the gallery below…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Event Photos Jordana Brewster Meadow Walker Michelle Rodriguez Vin Diesel