Gillian Anderson & Hannah Einbinder Debut Their Queer Horror Film ‘Teenage Sex & Death at Camp Miasma’ at Cannes 2026

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Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder are at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of their new movie, Teenage Sex & Death at Camp Miasma!

The actresses walked the red carpet for the premiere of the film on Wednesday night (May 13) in Cannes, France.

Gillian and Hannah were joined by the film’s writer and director, Jane Schoenbrun, and co-star Jack Haven.

Jane is best known as the writer-director of the movie I Saw the TV Glow, which Jack also starred in.

What is Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma about?

Check out the official synopsis below!

The infamous Camp Miasma slasher franchise is getting rebooted yet again. But when the latest movie’s director becomes obsessed with the mysterious, reclusive actress who played the “final girl” in the original film, a whole new kind of slasher emerges from the bottom of the lake.

The movie was chosen as the opening selection of the Un Certain Regard screenings at the festival.

What are Gillian and Hannah wearing?

At the premiere, Gillian stepped out in a Miu Miu gown and Chaumet jewelry.

Hannah wore a Celine dress.

They also attended a photo call earlier in the day!

Gillian, Jane, and Hannah stepped out for a photo call and press conference on Wednesday morning to kick off the day.

FYI: Gillian is wearing Miu Miu with Chaumet jewelry at the photo call. Hannah is wearing Alaia.

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Event Photos Gillian Anderson Hannah Einbinder Jack Haven Jane Schoenbrun