‘Grown Ups 3’ In the Works at Netflix, Adam Sandler Returning

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The beloved comedy movie franchise Grown Ups is returning, more than a decade after the previous installment.

Netflix has confirmed that Adam Sandler is making Grown Ups 3 for the streamer and it’s rumored that the rest of the lead cast – Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider – will return as well.

Variety reports that Netflix has not yet confirmed any casting news, but we know that Adam is co-writing the script and the movie will be directed by Kyle Newacheck, who directed Happy Gilmore 2 and Murder Mystery.

The original movie followed a group of lifelong friends who reunite for a July 4th weekend vacation at a lake house, three decades after their high school days, after they find out their former basketball coach had died.

The 2010 movie grossed $272 million at the worldwide box office and led to a sequel, Grown Ups 2, which was released in 2013. The second film earned $247 million worldwide. Both films are currently streaming on Starz.

Despite both movies being panned by critics – the first film had a 10% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the sequel dipped to 8% – the movies are fan favorites and constantly are aired on cable networks.

Adam‘s two daughters have become Netflix stars and both have movie rosters with more than 20 films each.

Posted To:Adam Sandler Chris Rock David Spade Grown Ups Kevin James Movies Netflix Rob Schneider