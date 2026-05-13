Hayden Panettiere Claims Neutrogena Canceled Her Contract with Them After She Spoke Out About Postpartum Depression

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Hayden Panettiere is alleging that Neutrogena dropped her after she came forward about her postpartum struggles in her new memoir, “This is Me: A Reckoning.”

“I labored with Kaya for 14 hours and was in surgery for three hours after she was born,” she wrote in her memoir in an excerpt obtained by the Cut.

“My blood wouldn’t clot during my C-section, so doctors had to close the blood vessels in my uterus to prevent me from bleeding out. I had seven transfusions and ran a fever the entire time,” Hayden wrote. “My uterus had become infected, and the antibiotics I’d been given during labor hadn’t been strong enough to lower my temperature. When I woke up in the recovery room, I was exhausted, disoriented, and racked with pain.”

She said after this, she “needed a drink to function.” Kaya was born in 2014.

She had to be temporarily written out of Nashville, her TV series.

“The producers had no choice but to write me out of the script temporarily — something that killed me because I’d always prided myself on my professionalism — and I issued a statement about where I was going and why,” she wrote. “My fans and the press were hugely sympathetic — and I’ll always be grateful for that — but a part of my career I’d come to depend on suffered.”

What Hayden said about her postpartum depression at the time

Hayden spoke out about postpartum depression on Live! in 2015, revealing her struggle to the world.

She said in 2015: “She went through that, which is something that I can very much relate to, and something that I know a lot of women experience. When [you’re told] about postpartum depression you think it’s ‘I feel negative feelings towards my child, I want to injure or hurt my child.’ I’ve never, ever had those feelings. It’s something, I think, that needs to be talked about, and women need to know that they’re not alone.” “There’s a lot of misunderstanding. There’s a lot of people out there that think that it’s not real, that it’s not true. That it’s something that’s made up in their minds, that, ‘Oh, it’s hormones.’ They brush it off. It’s something that’s completely uncontrollable. It’s really painful and it’s really scary and women need a lot of support.”

She said after the statement, her contract was “canceled” by Neutrogena

“Neutrogena canceled my long-standing contract, and it was yet another blow in a year that had given almost nothing else.” She added, “I had postpartum depression, and it sucked. I wanted more than anything to get back to that place of happiness, but I didn’t even know where that place was anymore,” she writes.

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