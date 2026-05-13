‘Heated Rivalry’ Musical Parody Extends Off-Broadway Run, Releases New Photo of Stars Jay Armstrong Johnson & Jimin Moon

Credit: Matthew Murphy

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody is extending it’s run!



The Off-Broadway show just kicked off previews at the 6th Floor Theater at The Culture Club on Tuesday night (May 12), and it’s already adding more dates due to popular demand.

In addition, a brand new production photo of stars Jay Armstrong Johnson (Ilya) and Jimin Moon (Shane) has been released, where the actors can be seen recreating the gym scene from the first episode of the hit TV series.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows “starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Relive all of the moments from the show that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2.”

The cast of the show also includes Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres and Ryan Duncan, as well as standbys Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett.

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody was originally only going to run for eight weeks, through July, but will now run through September 7th.

You can get tickets at HeatedRivalryParody.com!



“Heated Rivalry” author Rachel Reid recently shared her thoughts on the show, and if she is planning to go see it.

“It’s kind of fascinating to me. I think, in a way, it’s an honor, right? If you get to that kind of level, you have to be flattered. I don’t know if I’ll see it or if it’d be weird to see, but it’s definitely intriguing. It’s kind of cool that it’s happening.” – Rachel Reid, Entertainment Weekly

The author, who is in the “Game Changers” series, titled “Unrivaled,” which will be the third Shane x Ilya book, added that she has followed the musical parody “very little.”



So, does she have any plans to go see it?

“I don’t have plans right now. I have not spoken to anybody there… There are some things, like the raves and things like that, I don’t think I could go to because I think it would be too much, too overwhelming, too weird for me, just from the clips I’ve seen. And this might be a similar thing. But I hope other people enjoy it.”

Posted To:Broadway Jay Armstrong Johnson Jimin Moon Theatre