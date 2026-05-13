Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud & Robbie GK Reunite at Warner Bros Discovery Upfronts, Meet Up With Anderson Cooper!

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Scott and Kip are back together!

François Arnaud and Robbie GK reunited on Wednesday (May 13) at the Warner Bros Discovery Upfronts held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Heated Rivalry co-stars and on-screen couple took to the stage during the presentation to tout their show’s popularity, and note it’s impact on the real-life hockey world.

This is the first time we’ve seen the two together since they met up at a pre-Oscars party in March.

“When Heated Rivalry premiered, audiences showed up for the drama, for some steamy encounters, and then the enemies to lovers storyline that got them hooked,” François said.

“And honestly, it was a little crazier than we expected,” Robbie added.

The guys then talked about another unexpected part of the show – people really gaining an interest in hockey!

Things are heating up at MSG!



Francois Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz take the stage at the #WBDUpfront ? pic.twitter.com/LeRa7wiqXZ — Warner Bros. Discovery Advertising (@WBDAdvertising) May 13, 2026

“And by opening a window into the compelling lives of four people – three pro athletes,” Robbie said before François cut him off to add, “And one exceptionally talented smoothie barista.”

“Thank you,” Robbie expressed.

“The show invited viewers to step into an exciting new sports world as well. They started picking teams, NHL ticket sales jumped, merchandise sales spiked, ratings rose and we realized that fandom doesn’t stop at the screen,” François continued.

Then, the duo shared how the fans have showed up for them outside of watching the show, and supporting the actors.

Backstage at the Upfronts presentation, François and Robbie ran into Anderson Cooper, who if you recall, decided back during his New Year’s Eve show with Andy Cohen, that he would be a Kip!

Heated Rivalry season two is set to film later this summer, and debut on HBO Max in the US and in several other territories internationally in 2027.

If you missed it, it was recently announced that Robbie has a new movie in the works!

Posted To:Event Photos Francois Arnaud Heated Rivalry Robbie GK