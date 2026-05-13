Jennifer Lopez Promotes ‘Office Romance’ Movie at Netflix Upfront, Talks Chemistry with Brett Goldstein

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We’re weeks away from Jennifer Lopez‘s new movie Office Romance being released on Netflix and she’s promoting the film right now in New York City!

The entertainer was joined by co-star Brett Goldstein while attending the Netflix Upfront on Wednesday afternoon (May 13) at Sunset Pier 94 Studios in the Big Apple.

Jennifer displayed some cleavage in a form-fitting dress at the event and later wore an open suit with her undergarments showing while arriving back at her hotel.

Jennifer Lopez raves about working with Brett Goldstein

Jennifer plays a powerful CEO and Brett is her airline’s newest lawyer. Their secret Office Romance takes off when these two workaholics stop playing by the rules and start following their hearts.

“We had great chemistry to begin with,” she told People at the event. “It just grew as we did the film together.”

“I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise, I think,” she added. “I was a huge fan of his from him doing Ted Lasso. Roy Kent, that’s one of my favorite characters. I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different.”

The movie will be released on June 5

The film, directed by Ol Parker, film will begin streaming on Netflix on June 5, 2026.

The movie has a stellar cast that also includes Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Jodie Whittaker, Mary Wiseman, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford, and Edward James Olmos. There are also appearances by Tony Plana, Roger Bart, Rick Hoffman, Jackie Sandler, Michelle Hurd, Ali Stroker, Lisa Gilroy, Will Sasso, Donald Elise Watkins, Natalie Ortega, Brian Gallivan, Scott Seiss, and Mo Welch.

Watch the trailer!

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