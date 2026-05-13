K-Pop Demon Hunters Global Concert Tour Announced by Netflix – Everything We Know So Far!

Credit: Netflix

Netflix is bringing K-Pop Demon Hunters to concert venues around the world!



During the 2026 Netflix Upfront event in New York City, the streamer announced that a global tour is in the works, but not much is known about the tour as of this time.

Netflix revealed that they teamed up with live music company AEG Presents to launch the tour, which is being billed as “a live experience that will bring elements of the two-time Oscar-winning film to life in spectacular ways.”

Who is performing on the K-Pop Demon Hunters tour?

No info has been revealed yet about who is performing, but we hope that HUNTR/X singing voices EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna will be on the road. Saja Boys singing voices Andrew Choi, Samuil Lee, Kevin Woo, Danny Chung, and Neckwav are also hopefully going to be on the tour.

We definitely expect to hear songs like “Golden,” “Takedown,” “Soda Pop,” and “Your Idol” on the tour.

What cities will the tour visit?

Netflix will announce the cities, dates, and on-sale details later in 2026. No info is known about the tour route as of now.

How do you get tickets?

Sign up at THIS LINK for more information, including when cities are announced and tickets go on sale.

Find out why EJAE is an Oscar winner for “Golden,” but the other singers are not.

Posted To:k-pop demon hunters KPop Demon Hunters Music Netflix