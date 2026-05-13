Katseye Announces ‘Wildworld Tour’: Cities, Dates & How to Buy Tickets
Katseye is going out on tour!
The fan fave group announced their Wildworld Tour today, which will span venues and cities in the USA, the EU, and UK.
How to buy tickets to Katseye’s tour
Tickets will first be available starting with a Weverse Artist Presale beginning Wednesday, May 20, at 11:00 AM local time, followed by the Katseye World Presale at 3:00 PM local time.
The general onsale begins Thursday, May 21, at 3:00 PM local time at www.katseye.world.
The Weverse Artist Presale, available to paid Weverse membership holders, will take place on Wednesday, May 20, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM local time. Weverse membership holders must apply for the presale link HERE from today through Sunday, May 17, at 2:00 PM PT in order to participate.
Dates, Cities, and Venues List for Katseye’s Tour, Revealed
KATSEYE – WILDWORLD TOUR
UK/EU
9/1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
9/3 – London, UK – The O2
9/6 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
9/9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
9/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
9/13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
9/15 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
9/17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
North America
10/13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
10/15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10/22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
10/24 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
10/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
10/30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
11/1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
11/3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
11/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
11/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
11/10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
11/11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
11/19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
11/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
11/27 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
2026 Festival Dates
6/5 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival
7/30 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
8/8 – Pasadena, CA – 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds