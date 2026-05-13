Katseye Announces ‘Wildworld Tour’: Cities, Dates & How to Buy Tickets

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Katseye is going out on tour!

The fan fave group announced their Wildworld Tour today, which will span venues and cities in the USA, the EU, and UK.

How to buy tickets to Katseye’s tour

Tickets will first be available starting with a Weverse Artist Presale beginning Wednesday, May 20, at 11:00 AM local time, followed by the Katseye World Presale at 3:00 PM local time.

The general onsale begins Thursday, May 21, at 3:00 PM local time at www.katseye.world.

The Weverse Artist Presale, available to paid Weverse membership holders, will take place on Wednesday, May 20, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM local time. Weverse membership holders must apply for the presale link HERE from today through Sunday, May 17, at 2:00 PM PT in order to participate.

KATSEYE – WILDWORLD TOUR

UK/EU

9/1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

9/3 – London, UK – The O2

9/6 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

9/9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

9/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

9/13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

9/15 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

9/17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

North America

10/13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10/15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/24 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

10/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

11/1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

11/3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

11/10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11/19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

11/27 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

2026 Festival Dates

6/5 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival

7/30 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

8/8 – Pasadena, CA – 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds

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