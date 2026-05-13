Kim Kardashian & Emma Roberts to Reunite, Will Produce New YA Series ‘Calabasas’ at Netflix

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Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts are set to work together once again, this time behind-the-scenes!

The American Horror Story: Delicate co-stars will produce an upcoming YA drama Calabasas, which just got the greenlight at Netflix, according to Deadline.

What is Calabasas about?

The upcoming series is inspired by the book “If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous By Now” by Via Bleidner, and is set “at an elite private school in the country’s most exclusive town, the headmaster’s ambitious daughter is destined to have it all – until she’s swept into a forbidden romance with the one boy determined to burn down her glittering world instead of play by its rules. In Calabasas, where desires are never as clean as appearances suggest, falling in love might be the most dangerous rebellion of all.”



Chris Van Dusen is serving as showrunner and executive producer, and it will be the first project under his overall deal with the streamer.

The show has been in the works since 2024, and has gone under a complete transformation under Chris. Previously, Pretty Little Liars‘ I Marlene King was serving as showrunner, and the series had a completely different premise.

In addition to the upcoming fictional Calabasas drama, Netflix is releasing a new reality show, Calabasas Confidential.

What is Calabasas Confidentail about?

Here’s the synopsis: After graduating college, a group of lifelong friends, foes, and exes return to Calabasas for a summer they’ll never forget. Back home and living in their parents’ hillside mansions, they’ll be faced with the daunting reality of confronting unresolved drama while trying to define what’s next for their lives and relationships. Four years may have put distance between them, but new flames, old feuds, and unexpected secrets don’t stay hidden forever behind the gates of LA’s most envied zip code.

Who stars in Calabasas Confidential?

You’ll see a couple familiar faces on the new reality show. Jordyn Woods’ younger sister Jodie Woods, and Scottie and Larsa Pippen’s son Preston Pippen are among the ensemble cast.

Also starring are Alexie Olivo, Ben Favaedi, Dylan Wolf, Emilie Nelson, Emma Medrano, Hercy Miller, Jemma Durrant, Kimora Lewis, Nicole Sahebi, Raine Michaels, Sterling Retzlaff and Suede Brooks.

Check out the gallery for stills and cast photos from Calabasas Confidential…

Emilie Nelson Emma Medrano Hercy Miller Jemma Durrant Jodie Woods Kimora Lewis Nicole Sehabi Preston Pippen Raine Michaels Sterling Retzlaff Suede Brooks Alexie Olivo Ben Favaedi Dylan Wolf

Posted To:Calabasas Calabasas Confidential Emma Roberts Kim Kardashian Netflix Television