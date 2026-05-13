Kylie Jenner Looks Back at Life Before ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ Talks Navigating Fame at Young Age

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Kylie Jenner is looking back at life before fame.

The 28-year-old reality star and makeup mogul appeared on the Wednesday (May 13) episode of Jake Shane‘s Therapuss podcast where she was asked if she remembers what her life was like before cameras started rolling for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I do, yes, but not a lot of memories. So I was nine years old,” Kylie recalled. “They were there one day in the house and everyone made it seem really normal. So it felt pretty natural, I will say.”

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“The earlier seasons were the best and so many memories,” she continued. “I felt like it really kind of brought us all together. It still does today. And, we’re all hanging out this Sunday we were doing a movie night at my mom’s house. No cameras, but other than that, our schedules and our lives and our kids and everything, it gets to be a lot that filming really brings us and keeps us together because we all we’re working together.”

Kylie added, “So it’s been a blessing and and yeah, so many fond memories. The beginning was the best.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on E! from 2007 until 2021.

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Also during the interview, Kylie talked about navigating fame at such a young age.

“The malls were shut down. Kendall [Jenner] I talk about that often. Because when you’re in it and you’re so young, you don’t even realize, what’s happening,” she explained. “And then when you are an adult and you look back to it, you’re like, ‘oh my God, we were children.’ And we had no idea this was how crazy this was, right? — We were just working and it just it was wild.”

“There’s definitely memories that Kendall and I will send to each other all the time, like ‘We what? We did this?'” Kylie said her public appearances as a young teen. “There’s photos that we find that we’re like, ‘this was crazy.'”

“There were a few small appearances like going to Australia, which was really crazy,” she added. “I’ve never seen more people, fans in my whole life.”

In another recent interview, Kylie talked about watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her 8-year-old daughter Stormi.

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