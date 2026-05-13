Lena Dunham Marks 40th Birthday in NYC: Taylor Swift, Emily Ratajkowski & More Gather Together to Celebrate

Credit: Backgrid

It looks like Lena Dunham had a birthday celebration last night in New York City!

The 40-year-old Girls star was seen leaving Via Carota on Tuesday evening (May 12) in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood. Based on the photos, it seems as if someone might’ve bought Lena a lava lamp as a gift!

Also seen exiting the famed restaurant were Lena‘s husband Luis Felber, Taylor Swift, Emily Ratajkowski, and Emily‘s boyfriend, director Romain Gavras. See all of the photos of the celebs leaving the site in the gallery below.

A fun fact about Via Carota: Taylor famously lived on Cornelia Street many years ago and the restaurant is just blocks away.

Lena turns 40 years old today. Happy birthday!

We have lots of other photos of Taylor Swift arriving to the restaurant with her bestie.

Browse through the gallery to see more pics from the birthday celebration…

Posted To:Candid Photos Emily Ratajkowski Lena Dunham Luis Felber Romain Gavras Taylor Swift