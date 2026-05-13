Lisa Ann Walter Reveals Why She Rejected ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ 5 Different Times

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Lisa Ann Walter could have been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!



The 62-year-old Abbott Elementary star recently opened up about turning down the reality show multiple times.

In a new interview with Betches, Lisa was asked if she knew who Alicia Carmody was and she immediately asked if it was a Real Housewives person. Yes, she’s on the new Real Housewives of Rhode Island!



However, Lisa then revealed that she’s actually never watched any Real Housewives show before, and later shared she has been asked numerous times to join the Beverly Hills cast.

“I’m gonna lie, I saw a moment,” she clarified. “Did not see the episode, but I did see Teresa [Giudice] flip the table.”

“All due respect, Andy Cohen. All due respect to these women who have made a career. I don’t like to promote women fighting with women,” the actresses added.

Lisa then revealed, “You know, they asked me to be on the [RHOBH], five times, and I said, I’m not a housewife. I’m not a wife.”



“And they were like, ‘We’re not doing… the girls don’t have to fight.’ And I said, ‘I don’t have a house. I don’t live in Beverly Hills, and I’m not a wife. The only thing I’ve got is real.’ And, you know, no shade to people who love this. I watch 90 Day Fiancé, so who am I to judge?”

She then jokingly added, “I should be on the show. You should do a Real Housewives of just my house. I would do the show if I’d never had to leave my house.’

If you didn’t know, these ladies have also turned down being on the Real Housewives…

Posted To:Bravo Lisa Ann Walter Real Housewives real housewives of Beverly hills Television