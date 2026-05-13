‘Love Island USA’ Taps Ciara Miller & Tefi Pessoa as New ‘Aftersun’ Hosts for Season 8

Credit: Getty

Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa are heading to Fiji!!



The 30-year-old Summer House star and the content creator have been announced as the new hosts of Aftersun, the weekly recap for Love Island USA.

They will take on hosting duties during the Peacock reality dating series’ upcoming eighth season, which films and debuts this summer!

“Two hot new bombshells are about to enter the Villa!” the Love Island USA social accounts shared on Monday (May 11). “Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa are officially hosting Aftersun for Season 8 of #LoveIslandUSA! New season arriving June 2 on @Peacock.”

The news was revealed that day as part of the NBCUniversal Upfronts presentation.



Ciara and Tefi take over Aftersun hosting from Maura Higgins, who hosted season six, and Sophie Monk, who took over during season seven as Maura was filming The Traitors. Maura did return to host the last episode of Aftersun in season seven though.

This fall, Ciara and Maura will be competing against each other on the next season of Dancing With the Stars. They were the first two celeb competitors announced!

Since Ciara is joining Love Island USA, she’ll be spending most of her summer in Fiji, where it’s filmed. It was also just announced that Summer House has been renewed for an 11th season on Bravo, and now, this means Ciara is exiting the reality show after six seasons.

Her exit comes at no surprise, as her friend and co-star Amanda Batula and ex/co-star West Wilson have started dating, leading to a major fallout.

Ciara will now be joining returning host Ariana Madix, who also went through a big scandal on her show, on Love Island USA.

The pair recently teamed up for a Sonic ad, promoting the new frozen refreshers coming out later this month.

In a video ad, Ariana asks Ciara if there was anything new to talk about, which she responded, “No, nothing. No new updates for me.”

While this was likely in reference to what was going on in her personal life the past few months, it can be construed to be a tease for the Love Island USA announcement!



Love Island USA season eight is set to debut on June 2nd on Peacock.

Posted To:Ciara Miller Love Island USA Peacock Tefi Pessoa Television