Macaulay Culkin Says He Had ‘Unfinished Business’ With Late ‘Home Alone’ Co-Star Catherine O’Hara

Credit: Getty

Macaulay Culkin is addressing the death of Catherine O’Hara, who played his mother in Home Alone.

The 45-year-old actor spoke out in a new interview with The Gentleman’s Journal about the loss of the legendary comedic actress earlier this year.

“When Catherine passed away in January, that hit me,” he revealed.

“That hit me pretty good ’cause, you know, it was just too soon. And I felt that we had unfinished business.” – Macaulay Culkin, The Gentleman’s Journal

“I definitely feel like I had unfinished business with her, you know? I feel like I owed her a favor — and I don’t like having an outstanding debt,” he continued.

He also acknowledged the death of his on-screen father John Heard in 2017, as well as losing several co-stars along the way, including John Candy, Burt Lancaster, and Farrah Fawcett.

“I’m not the tip of the sphere. I’m the butt of the sphere. I’m the caboose,” he said of being a child star.

“I’m bringing up some of that old Hollywood guard kind of thing. I’m going to be one of the last people standing when it comes to that kind of stuff, but my life is unique to me. I don’t really have that many contemporaries when it comes to this stuff.”

“I can’t look left and right and think: ‘Oh, those people have had a similar experience to me.’ But I try to cherish that as much as I can. I feel like I’m living a really uniquely wonderful life,” he added.

He also chimed in on the viral Disney Mount Rushmore discussion recently.

After Raven-Symoné listed her personal Mt Rushmore of Disney stars that included herself, Hilary Duff, Lee Thompson Young, and Shia LaBeouf, other fans and celebs have revealed their own versions.

Taking to Instagram, the Home Alone star posted a single photo of his longtime partner Brenda Song with the caption, “Not that anyone asked, but I’m throwing my hat into the debate. THIS is my Disney Channel Mount Rushmore.”

Posted To:Catherine O'Hara Home Alone Macaulay Culkin