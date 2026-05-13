‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV

Credit: Apple TV

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is coming back for another season!

On Wednesday (May 13), Apple TV announced that the critically acclaimed comedy series starring Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, and Nicole Kidman has been renewed for a second season.

Based on the 2024 novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooter’s waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), as she’s forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them.”

Along with starring in the series, Elle, 28, also serves as an executive producer.

Credit: Apple TV

“Embarking on the adventure of bringing Margo to the screen has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Elle shared in a statement with the renewal news. “When I first read Rufi’s stunning story, it felt wholly original and most importantly human, and then with David’s writing, along with our epic cast of heart-wrenching performances, it truly felt like we had something special. Having the opportunity to bring more of Margo’s troubles, creativity, fearless spirit and authenticity to audiences with a second season makes me incredibly happy and excited. I can promise everyone they’re in for a wild, messy and beautiful ride.”

New episodes of Margo’s Got Money Troubles are released on Wednesday on Apple TV.

Take a look at all of the shows Apple TV has canceled and renewed so far in 2026.

Posted To:Apple Tv Elle Fanning Margo's Got Money Troubles Michelle Pfeiffer Nick Offerman Nicole Kidman Television