Meadow Walker Joins ‘Fast & Furious’ Stars, Including Vin Diesel, at Midnight Cannes Screening for 25th Anniversary

Credit: Getty

The stars of The Fast and the Furious are celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary with a midnight screening at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster were joined on the red carpet by Paul Walker‘s daughter Meadow Walker for the screening on Wednesday night (May 13) in Cannes, France.

Also in attendance were co-star Tyrese Gibson, producer Neal H. Moritz, and Universal Pictures chairwoman Donna Langley.

Vin Diesel promoted the next movie with his outfit!

Vin wore a jacket that was custom embroidered with the Fast Forever logo. The upcoming movie, which is expected to be the final one in the franchise, will hit theaters on March 17, 2028.

Vin spoke highly of Meadow during the screening.

While speaking to the crowd at the screening, Vin opened up about Meadow, 27.

“This is a film where brotherhood is introduced by myself and my brother Pablo. And the person that was not going to let me come alone here, they represent that brotherhood, was Meadow Walker. I’m going to go and shed a tear real quick, but I just want you all to know, the only reason why we’re making a finale of Fast for 2028 is because of each and every one of you, that has given us your hearts and your loyalty. Each and every one of you that has felt like you are part of our family, you make us have to continue, you make us want to make you all proud. What you’re going to watch tonight is the beginning of one word. And that word is love. I love you all.”

The appearance comes one day after a big announcement!

Just the day before, Vin was at the NBCUniversal Upfront event in New York City to announce that there are four Fast & Furious TV shows in the works to keep the franchise alive.

One of those shows will be set up at Peacock.

Check out more photos in the gallery!

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Event Photos Fast Furious Jordana Brewster Meadow Walker Michelle Rodriguez The Fast and the Furious Tyrese Gibson Vin Diesel