Meg Stalter to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Oh, Mary!’

Credit: Getty Images

Hacks breakout star Meg Stalter is set to make her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!

She’ll be taking on the iconic role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola‘s must-see hit.

Meg will play the role in a limited engagement, running from July 6, 2026 through September 12, 2026.

She released a statement on this exciting news.

“When I first met Cole Escola, they said, ‘I thought I was too old to feel this excited and giddy about a new friend,’ and that’s exactly how I felt when I met Mary Todd Lincoln for the first time. I’ve never seen myself in a character the way I see myself in Mary, which is strange because I don’t even drink, but that’s what Cole’s beautiful work does to you – makes you feel incredibly excited and seen at the same time, like a little kid meeting a new friend. I’ve been in love with Cole’s brain, heart, and work since the moment I had the privilege of experiencing it, and it’s the prize of a lifetime to get to be in the best play to ever be written! Cole, despite our insane public breakup in 2018, I love you, thank you for making my dreams come true,” Meg said.

Photo: Daniel Rampulla

What is Oh, Mary! about?

Oh, Mary! is “a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.”

Maya Rudolph is currently starring in the show, and actually just extended until July 5.

Where to purchase tickets to the show.

Get your tickets now to see Oh, Mary on Broadway!

Posted To:Broadway Meg Stalter Oh Mary