Meghan Markle Shares Cute Photos From Disneyland Trip with Prince Harry & Their Kids

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took a trip to Disneyland recently!



The 44-year-old Duchess took to her Instagram to share some cute photos of their family at the theme park in Anaheim, Calif.

In addition to the couple, their two kids Archie, 7, and Lilibet, almost 5, were included in the pics, as well as Meghan‘s mom, Doria Ragland.

Among the photos were one of them meeting Princess Aurora, aka Sleeping Beauty, and another meeting Cinderella, where Lilibet could be seen sharing a big hug with the Disney Princess.

Meghan also shared a pic of them running into Darth Vader and a Storm Trooper.

The royal outing to Disneyland comes on the heals of Archie‘s birthday, which was last Wednesday (May 6), where he turned seven years old. Coming up, Lilibet will also be celebrating her birthday soon, on June 4th, when she turns five.

The year before, they also took a trip to Disneyland, where they met Frozen‘s Elsa and Anna, and Archie checked out the Stormtroopers!

Just a few weeks ago, Prince Harry and Meghan returned home from a trip to Australia, where they had a sweet surprise from their kiddos.

Posted To:Celebrity Babies Meghan Markle Prince Harry