Netflix Drops Official Teaser Trailer for Florence Pugh’s ‘East of Eden’ Limited Series – Watch Now!

Credit: Netflix

Florence Pugh is starring in Netflix’s upcoming limited series adaptation of the classic novel East of Eden and the first teaser trailer has been released.

Netflix notes that this is a “modern interpretation of Steinbeck’s masterpiece” and it “will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames (Pugh).”

Zoe Kazan, an actress known for her work in movies like The Big Sick and She Said, serves as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the new project.

Also starring in the seven-episode limited series are Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, and Joe Anders.

East of Eden does not yet have a release date, but Netflix has announced that it will be released in Fall 2026.

Florence was at the Netflix Upfront on Wednesday (May 13) to unveil the trailer.

What else does Florence Pugh have coming soon?

You will see Florence in several projects being released in 2026!

In addition to East of Eden, Florence will be seen in two big-screen blockbuster movies… that will drop on the same exact day.

Florence returns as Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Three and as Yelena Belova in Avengers: Doomsday. Both films will be released in theaters everywhere on December 18.

See more photos from the upfront event below!

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