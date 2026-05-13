Netflix Renews 5 TV Shows Today, Announces 1 Is Ending

Credit: Netflix

Netflix hosted their Upfront presentation today, which means a lot of announcements have been made about their television shows.

The streamer thankfully announced five TV show renewals, including one early renewal for a bit hit.

There’s three scripted shows and two unscripted series that have been given the green-light today, and we’re recapping the major announcements.

Unfortunately, one show has also been confirmed to end.

Keep reading to find out what was renewed today by Netflix…

Posted To:Netflix Television