Nicolas Cage Gets Support from Wife Riko Shibata at ‘Spider-Noir’ World Premiere in NYC

Credit: Getty

Nicolas Cage is stepping out for the world premiere of his new Prime Video series!

The 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor had the support of wife Riko Shibata at the premiere of Spider-Noir on Wednesday evening (May 13) held at Regal Times Square in New York City.

Credit: Getty

Many other cast members were also in attendance

Fellow cast members in attendance at the world premiere included Andrew Caldwell, Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Lamorne Morris, Karen Rodriguez, Lukas Haas, and Li Jun Li.

Credit: Getty

What is Spider-Noir about?

Spider-Noir “tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Credit: Getty

There’s two ways to watch the new show!

Spider-Noir is set to debut on May 27th on Prime Video, and it will be available to watch in two ways – “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color.”

Watch the trailer here!

Click through the slideshow to see more photos of the Spider-Noir stars at the premiere…

Posted To:Abraham Popoola Amanda Schull Andrew Caldwell Brendan Gleeson Cary Christopher Event Photos Jack Huston Joe Massingill Karen Rodriguez Lamorne Morris Li Jun Li Lukas Haas Michael Kostroff Nicolas Cage Riko Shibata Spider Noir