‘One Chicago’ Lead Actors All Set to Return Next Season, 4 Stars Sign New Deals

Credit: NBC

Exciting news was just revealed for One Chicago fans!



The leading stars of all three shows – Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med – are set to all return for their show’s respective seasons, airing during the 2026-2027 broadcast season, Deadline reveals.

Chicago Fire‘s Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo have both signed new deals to continue on their show, which was the first in the franchise.

This will mark Taylor‘s 15th season on Fire, and Miranda‘s 12th season, since joining in season four.

Chicago PD‘s Jason Beghe will continue starring under his existing deal, which still has time left, per Deadline.

Jason has been starring on PD as Henry “Hank” Voight since the show first launched in 2014. He will be going into his 14th season.

Chicago Med‘s Oliver Platt and S Epatha Merkerson have reportedly signed new deals to continue in their roles on the medical spinoff.

Oliver and Epatha are the only two original Med stars remaining on the series, who have appeared in every episode. They play Dr Daniel Charles and Sharon Goodwin, respectively, and will head into their 12th seasons.

All three One Chicago shows were renewed early this year, with the announcement coming back in March.

If you missed it, last year saw several cast exits across the One Chicago franchise.

Posted To:Casting Chicago Fire chicago med Chicago PD Jason Beghe Miranda Rae Mayo NBC Oliver Platt One Chicago S Epatha Merkerson Taylor Kinney Television