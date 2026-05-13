Pedro Pascal Asks Stephen Colbert for Kiss After ‘The Late Show’ Host Locks-Lips with Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Watch Now!

Credit: YouTube/CBS

Stephen Colbert is showing off his kissing skills!

After locking lips with Jimmy Fallon earlier in the week, Stephen, 62, ended up kissing his two famous guests during the Tuesday (May 12) episode of The Late Show.

Credit: CBS

First up was Julia Louis-Dreyfus

As Julia Louis-Dreyfus talked to Stephen, the late-night host played a clip of guests he’s kissed over the years, including Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Allison Janney, Andrew Garfield, and Jeff Daniels.

The 65-year-old Veep actress then stared at Stephen before joking, “No one’s watching, it’s just between us.”

As they inched closer to each other’s faces, the two referenced each other’s spouses: “Brad [Hall] is larger than I am,” Stephen said as Julia added, “Evelyn [McGee-Colbert] is stronger than I am.”

After a peak on the cheek and cheers from the audience, Julia encouraged Stephen to do a “reshoot” and they locked lips.

Credit: CBS

Pedro Pascal also got his opportunity to kiss Stephen!

Later in the episode, Pedro Pascal appeared on the late-night show to chat about his new movie The Mandalorian & Grogu.

When he sat down, Pedro, 51, pointed at his lips and raised his eyebrows, which led to kissing Stephen.

“I got jealous,” Pedro admitted.

“No need, any time,” Stephen responded. “These lips will soon be free.”

Once The Late Show is officially over (the final episode airs on May 21), Stephen Colbert will be moving on to different field entirely as he writes a new Lord of the Rings movie.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos from the Wednesday episode of The Late Show…

Posted To:Julia Louis Dreyfus Pedro Pascal Stephen Colbert The Late Show