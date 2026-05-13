Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Shop at Zara Together in NYC

Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on a shopping spree.

The 38-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul and the 37-year-old music superstar were spotted out shopping at Zara on Tuesday evening (May 12) in New York City.

The couple stopped to pose for a selfie with a fan during the outing.

Rihanna wore wide-leg pants, sunglasses, a sleeveless shirt, a tan jacket and a baseball cap for her layered look, while A$AP wore a plaid jacket, sneakers and baggy denim jeans.

The couple was also seen going out for dinner on Sunday night (May 10) in New York City for a little date night on Mother’s Day at Cucina Alba.

Rihanna recently shut down speculation she was already pregnant with her fourth child, less than a year after daughter Rocki was born.

One week ago, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for the 2026 Met Gala as well.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Rihanna gave fans an inside look into a night in her life, which included footage at home with her three kids, and she also teased the new music she’s working during a session in the recording studio.

See all the photos from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Zara outing…

*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Dario Alequin / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Dario Alequin / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Dario Alequin / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out shopping at Zara in New York City, taking a moment to pose for a selfie with a lucky fan during the nighttime outing. Rihanna kept her look effortlessly cool in oversized layers, wide-leg trousers, and a baseball cap, while Rocky rocked a plaid jacket and baggy denim as the stylish pair made their way through Manhattan.



Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Dario Alequin / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

There was an update in late March about the woman who is accused of shooting at Rihanna‘s home. In the latest report, she pleaded not guilty to over a dozen charges.

If you didn’t see A$AP Rocky just recently announced that he will be hitting the road on his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour! Check out all of the dates and stops here.

Posted To:A$AP Rocky ASAP Rocky Candid Photos Rihanna