Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Shop at Zara Together in NYC
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on a shopping spree.
The 38-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul and the 37-year-old music superstar were spotted out shopping at Zara on Tuesday evening (May 12) in New York City.
The couple stopped to pose for a selfie with a fan during the outing.
Rihanna wore wide-leg pants, sunglasses, a sleeveless shirt, a tan jacket and a baseball cap for her layered look, while A$AP wore a plaid jacket, sneakers and baggy denim jeans.
The couple was also seen going out for dinner on Sunday night (May 10) in New York City for a little date night on Mother’s Day at Cucina Alba.
Rihanna recently shut down speculation she was already pregnant with her fourth child, less than a year after daughter Rocki was born.
One week ago, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for the 2026 Met Gala as well.
In a new video shared on Instagram, Rihanna gave fans an inside look into a night in her life, which included footage at home with her three kids, and she also teased the new music she’s working during a session in the recording studio.
See all the photos from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Zara outing…
There was an update in late March about the woman who is accused of shooting at Rihanna‘s home. In the latest report, she pleaded not guilty to over a dozen charges.
If you didn’t see A$AP Rocky just recently announced that he will be hitting the road on his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour! Check out all of the dates and stops here.
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