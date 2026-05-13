Shania Twain Announces New Album ‘Little Miss Twain,’ Releases ‘Dirty Rosie’ Song

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Shania Twain is back.

The 60-year-old “That Don’t Impress Me Much” superstar, and the top-selling female country-pop artist of all time, has announced her seventh album, Little Miss Twain, on Wednesday (May 13).

The album will be released on July 24.

Find out about Shania Twain’s new album, Little MIss Twain

Here’s a synopsis of the record, via Republic Records:

Marking her most personal work in a hallowed career of acclaimed albums, classic hits, and over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Little Miss Twain establishes a return to Shania’s roots. The album’s lead single “Dirty Rosie” is out now and introduces an album that seamlessly blends country, pop, rock, soul, and bluegrass in an artistic evolution tracing the formative experiences that led to Shania becoming one of the most beloved, influential stars of our time… Shania broke records at every turn, making history as the first artist to ever release three consecutive Diamond-certified albums. Yet even with the range and impact of her past work, she’s never written something as self-referential and introspective as Little Miss Twain. The album gets to the core of her as a person and a musician, only possible with decades of hard-earned wisdom and perspective.

The album is already available to pre-order right here in various formats.

She also issued a statement about the record.

What Shania Twain Had to Say About Her New Album

“A lot of Little Miss Twain is reflective of my teens, my roots as well as the energy of the rock and R&B I loved so much, but still with that Western twang. Where I’m from you don’t go anywhere on a horse — you go on a snowmobile. I was dreaming about the Western lifestyle and I was living in a very different world than where I ended up.” – Shania Twain

Shania is also joining Harry Styles for a 12-night stint at London’s Wembley Stadium, as well as a headlining date in Ireland.

Listen to the new single “Dirty Rosie”…

Read the lyrics to “Dirty Rosie”…



06/12/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

06/13/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

06/17/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

06/19/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

06/20/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

06/23/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

06/26/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

06/27/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

06/29/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

07/01/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

07/03/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

07/04/2026 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK*

07/07/2026 – Thomond Park Stadium – Limerick City, IRE

*= opening for Harry Styles

Posted To:Music Shania Twain