Shawn Mendes & Girlfriend Bruna Marquezine Share Sweet Kiss During Park Date in L.A.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Shawn Mendes is enjoying a day out with his girlfriend!

After grabbing some drinks at a local coffee shop, the 27-year-old “In My Blood” singer and his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine went for a walk around Griffith Park on Wednesday afternoon (May 13) in Los Angeles.

For their park outing, Shawn sported a brown tank shirt and baggy black pants while the 30-year-old Brazilian actress wore a white tank shirt and jeans.

Credit: Backgrid USA

During their walk, the couple took a break by sitting down on a bench to chat and share some sweet kisses.

Days earlier, Shawn and Bruna packed on the PDA as they reunited at LAX Airport.

The couple have been together for several months, after first sparking dating rumors back in December 2025.

Credit: Backgrid USA

If you didn’t know, Bruna recently starred in the movie Velhos Bandidos, which released in March, and she has a couple more projects in the works.

She will reprise her role as Bia Martins in the upcoming second season of Amor da Minha Vida (Benefits with Friends) on Disney+. She will also appear in the series Véspera.

In an interview from 2024, Shawn revealed that he briefly considered pursuing a different career other than music after cancelling his Wonder Tour in 2022 to focus on his mental health.

Click through the slideshow below to see more photos of Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine on their park date…

Posted To:Bruna Marquezine Candid Photos Shawn Mendes