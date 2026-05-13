Spencer Pratt Reveals Why He’s Staying at Hotel Bel-Air Amid LA Mayoral Campaign, If He Ever Lived In a Trailer On Site of His Burned Down Home

Credit: Getty

Spencer Pratt is currently running for Mayor of Los Angeles, and his residence has come into question.

The 42-year-old reality star turned Mayoral candidate has actually the Hotel Bel-Air, according to TMZ, despite previously claiming he lived in an Airstream trailer placed on the site of his burned down Pacific Palisades home.

Why is he staying at the hotel?

Spencer tells the publication it’s because he’s been getting death threats and the hotel has “its own armed security [and] that has become the only option.”

“The reality is the Bassholes and Ramaniacs are a little bit whacko, and since I destroyed them in the debate, and am surging in the polls, they are getting increasingly desperate and hostile,” he added. “I can’t talk about specific threats, but that lot is … unsafe now.”

The Hills alum reshared TMZ‘s post on Twitter/X and took a dig at current Mayor Karen Bass, who is also running to retain her seat.

“Hey guys, why don’t they wanna talk about why I need a hotel in the first place? Karen Bass let my home burn down. Also 6,000 of my neighbors. NBD,” he wrote.

Spencer also tells TMZ about living in the airstream, “I have never told anyone I lived there.”

However, his own campaign video points to the opposite.

They not like us pic.twitter.com/78hducHDUE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 29, 2026

In a video posted to his account on April 29th, Spencer can be seen standing in front of the Airstream at the end of the clip, and he says, “This is where I live. They let my home burn down.”

If you missed it, find out what celebs have seemingly endorsed Spencer for Mayor.

The political candidate also recently called out CBS – Find out why!

Posted To:Politics Spencer Pratt