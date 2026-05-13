Stephen Colbert Names the Actress He Was Attracted To During a ‘Late Show’ Interview

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Stephen Colbert name-dropped a few of his celebrity guests on The Late Show that have made quite the impression.

If you don’t know, the five late night hosts have a podcast together – the “Strike Force Five” podcast. He made these revelations on the new episode.

On the latest episode, Jimmy Kimmel asked Stephen a question about his celeb guests.

“Has there been a guest who was so attractive that you found it distracting?” Jimmy wondered.

“I’ll tell you who I did not expect to be wildly attracted to. Like, I didn’t know what to do with myself. I did not know what to do with my eyeballs when Michelle Williams was on for the first time,” he said.

“She sat down across from me and I went, ‘F–k, what is wrong with my head? I’d better not look directly at her for this entire interview,'” he added.

He also named Rachel Weisz, Rebecca Ferguson and Andrew Garfield.

“I used to have a Rachel Weisz problem,” he shared. “When Rachel Weisz would be on, I would leave the building for fear I would say something stupid.”

“Andrew Garfield, he is so attractive,” Stephen shared.

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