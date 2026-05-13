‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Gets HBO Max Debut Date, Teaser Trailer for ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff

Credit: HBO Max

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is coming soon to HBO Max, and the teaser trailer has finally debuted online!

Who stars in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe?

Reprising their roles from Big Bang Theory for the spinoff include Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom, Lauren Lapkus as his girlfriend Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert and John Ross Bowie as Barry Kripke.

What is Stuart Fails to Save the Universe about?

Here’s a synopsis: Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.

Is there a trailer for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe?

When does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe debut?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is set to premiere on July 23 on HBO Max.

If you missed it, find out who else is in the cast, including two more alums in different roles!

Posted To:Brian Posehn HBO Max John Ross Bowie Kevin Sussman Lauren Lapkus Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Television