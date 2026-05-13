‘Summer House’ Season 10 Finale Teases Ciara Miller & West Wilson Kiss, Just Months Before He Starts Dating Co-Star Amanda Batula

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Ciara Miller and West Wilson‘s relationship last summer heats up in the preview for the upcoming Summer House season ten finale!



The two finally had a sit down conversation in an episode a couple weeks ago, agreeing to squash their beef and get back to being friends.

However, after this week’s episode, on Tuesday (May 12), the end featured a preview of what’s to come in next week’s season finale.

In the preview, we see West saying to Ben Waddell, “It’s really hard when your natural chemistry with someone is so easy.”

It then cuts to Ciara in bed with Mia Calabrese, and she says, “We might have kissed,” before the teaser shows a clip of Ciara and West kissing in the backyard. Mia responds, “What?! The problem is, you really like him,” and Ciara says, “Yeah.”



With this video coming out from last summer, which the season wrapped filming in early September, it leads to make more sense of the headspace Ciara may have been in when she found out about five months later that West and their co-star/friend Amanda Batula were romantically involved.

If you missed it, last month Ciara opened up about the situation and shared who she felt more betrayed by.

This week, it was announced that Summer House has been renewed for season 11, but Ciara likely won’t be taking part as she’s joining another show this summer!

Posted To:Ciara Miller Summer House West Wilson