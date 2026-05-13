Tayler Holder Cancels Upcoming Tour Due to ‘Constant Struggle’ with Mental Health

Credit: Getty

Tayler Holder is taking a mental health break.

On Monday (May 11), the 28-year-old country music singer announced that he was canceling his upcoming tour dates due to his “constant struggle” with his mental health.

“To my fans, friends, and everyone who planned to come see these shows, this is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I need to cancel my upcoming shows,” Tayler began on Instagram. “Over the past several months, I’ve been in a constant struggle with my mental health in ways that I can no longer ignore. I’ve tried for awhile now to put my head down and just push through this and give everything I have to the music and the people who support me, but truthfully I’ve reached my limit right now and I need to take a step back and focus on getting healthy.”

The “When No One’s Around” singer had shows scheduled for dates in May, June, and November.

“I’m doing everything I’ve ever dreamed of and I still feel so lonely, still feel so unfulfilled,” Tayler wrote. “Performing for you guys is the greatest privilege of my life, and this decision was not made lightly. I know many of you made plans, spent money, and were looking forward to these nights together. And I’m deeply sorry for the disappointment this causes.”

“I’m taking this time to rest, seek support, and reconnect with myself away from the pressure and pace of touring,” hr added. “My hope is that this break will allow me to return stronger, healthier, and able to give you guys the performances you deserve.”

“Thank you for your patience, compassion, and continued support. It means more than you’ll ever know,” Tayler concluded. “Please take care of yourselves and each other. Talk to y’all soon.”

Tayler isn’t the only musician to recently cancel tour dates. Meghan Trainor, Zayn Malik, and Post Malone also all canceled shows, but for different reasons.

Posted To:Tayler Holder