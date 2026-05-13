‘The Hawk’ Teaser Trailer: Will Ferrell Stars as Pro Golfer Trying to Make a Comeback in Netflix Series – Watch Now!

Credit: Netflix

Will Ferrell is starring in the upcoming new series The Hawk and the teaser trailer was just unveiled!



Debuting on Netflix this summer, the comedian and actor portrays a pro golfer who’s trying to make a comeback in the game.

What is The Hawk about?

Here’s the official logline: Lonnie Hawkins, (Ferrell) 2004’s number one golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic. His body says retire, but his heart says he’s not done yet. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf’s new golden boy, know he’s through. But with one more major to win to complete golf’s Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.

Who all stars in The Hawk?

In addition to Will, the comedy series also features Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver and David Hornsby, as well as Gabriel Hogan and Aida Osman.

When does The Hawk come out?

Consisting of ten episodes, The Hawk is currently slated to debut on July 16th on Netflix!

Last fall, Will Ferrell suffered an injury off-set and had to take a break from filming. Find out more here.

This weekend, Will is set to return to Saturday Night Live to serve as host for his sixth time on Saturday (May 16), with musical guest Paul McCartney.

Posted To:Chris Parnell David Hornsby Fortune Feimster Jimmy Tatro Katelyn Tarver Luke Wilson Molly Shannon Netflix Television The Hawk Will Ferrell