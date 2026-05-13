‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Ending with Upcoming 5th Season on Netflix; Final Season Guest Stars Revealed

Credit: Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer is coming to an end.

Netflix has confirmed that the popular series will end after the upcoming fifth season, which is basedon the Michael Connelly novel “Resurrection Walk.”

The 10-episode season is currently in the works and will star Manuel Garcia Rulfo as Mickey Haller. The full logline for the season has been revealed.

Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) world is upended when the half-sister he never knew existed, Emi (Cobie Smulders), comes to him with a plea to help free a wrongfully convicted woman. In a season defined by blood ties and buried secrets, Mickey takes on a grueling habeas petition to overturn a six-year-old murder conviction, but the deeper he digs the more nefarious the forces arrayed against him become. Meanwhile, the stakes rise for his trusted team as Lorna (Becki Newton), Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and Cisco (Angus Sampson) step up to tackle high-profile challenges of their own. Having just saved himself from a wrongful conviction in Season 4, Mickey is now determined to set right an enormous miscarriage of justice. But as he unravels a dangerous web of corruption and lies, he must grapple with the fractured legacy of his family — both his chosen family and the family he never knew he had.

Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angelica Maria, and Gigi Zumbado will return as recurring guest stars.

Chris Diamantopoulos, Corbin Bernsen, Diane Guerrero, Iker Garcia, Patty Guggenheim, Richard Cabral, Steve Howey, and Teresa Maria were all previously announced as new guest stars.

Along with the final season news, Netflix has announced that more guest stars include Amy Aquino as Judge Olivia Alcott, Angela Trimbur as Felicia, Elpidia Carillo as Muriel Perez, Nate Corddry as Jimmy Finch, Tricia Helfer as Brooke Miller, and Keir O’Donnell as DDA Lucas Peralta.

Co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez released a joint statement about the final season news.

All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us. From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion. And while it is of course bittersweet, it’s also an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future. We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way. But most of all, we are grateful to the fans all around the world for watching and supporting the show. We promise you, we are right now building a final season that will provide the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves. We can’t wait to share it with you!

The fifth season was renewed before season four even premiered!

Posted To:Angus Simpson Becki Newton Cobie Smulders Jazz Raycole Manuel Garcia Rulfo Netflix Television The Lincoln Lawyer