‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Proposal, Possible Pregnancy & McBees Running Family Business After Steven McBee Sr Goes to Prison – Watch Now!

Credit: Bravo

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys is returning for a third season this summer!



Bravo just unveiled the trailer for the upcoming new season, which picks up as patriarch Steven McBee Sr is sentenced to serve two years in prison for fraud.

What is The McBee Dynasty season three about?

Here’s the synopsis: The McBee family returns and their future has never been in greater danger. With the family patriarch facing prison time following a massive FBI investigation and banks calling in loans as a result, the McBee family must scramble to protect their legacy amid new romances, unexpected pregnancies, emotional goodbyes and devastating losses across the family businesses. Is this the start of a new chapter… or the end of a dynasty?

Who stars in The McBee Dynasty?

Returning to the show include Steven McBee Jr, Cole McBee and girlfriend Kacie Adkison, Jesse McBee and wife Alli, Brayden McBee, their mom Kristi McBee, Galyna Saltkovska and Masha Petrova, who was introduced as Steven Sr‘s girlfriend in season two.

Joining the cast is Steven Jr‘s girlfriend Allie Eklund, who in the trailer, he says he thinks he’ll probably marry. They recently split up after he accused her of cheating on him after he left Stagecoach a day early just a few weeks ago.

When does season three air?

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys is set to premiere on Monday, June 15th at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo, and streaming next day on Peacock.

Check out the trailer above, and the new cast photos in the gallery…

Jesse McBee Steven McBee Sr Alli McBee Cole McBee Galyna Saltkovska Allie Eklund Brayden McBee Kacie Adkison Kristi McBee Masha Petrova

Posted To:Alli Mcbee Allie Eklund Bravo Brayden McBee Casting Cole McBee Galyna Saltkovska Jesse McBee Kacie Adkison Kristi McBee Masha Petrova Steven Mcbee Jr. The McBee Dynasty Trailer