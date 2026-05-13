The Richest ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Ever, Ranked by Net Worth in 2026

Credit: ABC News

The View has remained one of the biggest daytime talk shows on television for decades.

Originally premiering in 1997 and created by the late Barbara Walters, the long-running ABC series continues to spark headlines with its mix of celebrity interviews, political debates, and viral moments.

Over the years, the show’s co-hosts have built massive careers both on and off the panel, branching into acting, comedy, journalism, publishing, and business ventures.

With the series still generating daily buzz in 2026, we’re taking a look back at the richest co-hosts in The View history and ranking them by their estimated net worth.

Click through to see who are the richest co-hosts of The View, ranked…

Posted To:Net Worth The View