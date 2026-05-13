Tony-Nominated Broadway Play ‘Fallen Angels,’ Starring Rose Byrne & Kelli O’Hara, to Get Live Stream Performance in June

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The acclaimed Broadway revival of the classic play Fallen Angels will be available for fans across the world to stream at home!

Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara are both nominated for Best Actress at the 2026 Tony Awards for their work in the play and you can watch it live from home ahead of this year’s Tonys.

Streaming service BroadwayHD will be airing the live performance on Friday, June 5 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. You can access the exclusive livestream with a subscription to the app, which costs $19.99 per month or $199.99 for the year.

The play, written by the legendary Noel Coward, originally premiered in London in 1925. The playwright wrote the play when he was just 24! The play was last seen on Broadway 70 years ago and it’s a hit once again in 2026.

Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

Fallen Angels was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Play. The show also stars Tracee Chimo, Mark Consuelos in his Broadway debut, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Aasif Mandvi. The production will end its Broadway run on June 7, the day of the Tony Awards.

Details on availability, pricing, and the full catalog of BroadwayHD titles can be found at broadwayhd.com.

Posted To:Broadway Kelli O'Hara Mark Consuelos Rose Byrne